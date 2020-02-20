February 20, 2020
IT WASN'T AN AGREEMENT; IT WAS DONALD'S SURRENDER:
Even the US government is forecasting that China will fail to deliver on their trade deal promises to Trump (Joseph Zeballos-Roig, Feb. 20, 2020, Business Insider)
[I]t falls far short of the Trump administration's outlook that China will purchase $40 billion of US farm goods in the first year of the agreement -- an amount it hasn't come close to in the past decade.
No one took it seriously.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 20, 2020 4:09 PM