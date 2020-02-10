ISLAMOPHOBIA ALL THE WAY DOWN:

While Myanmar has a relatively small Muslim population (4%), the populations of the other five are between 30% Muslim (Tanzania) and 86% (Kyrgyzstan), according to the Pew Research Center. [...]





Trump first announced a travel ban -- labeled by many as a "Muslim ban" -- in his first week in office.





It would have barred entry to refugees and immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- all Muslim-majority countries.





Mass chaos and large protests followed in airports across the country as refugees and travelers who had just arrived were told to return to their home countries.





The ban was temporarily blocked by a federal court, which began a more than year-long struggle between federal judges and the administration.





In June 2018, the Supreme Court upheld an amended version of Trump's ban.





The final version blocked most immigrants and many travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.





It's had a dramatic impact. Between 2017 and 2018, the number of permanent visas given every month to nationals of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen fell by 72%, according to Migration Policy Institute (MPI).



