IN THE ROOM WHEN IT HAPPENED:

Yesterday, at Donald Trump's impeachment trial, one of the president's chief defenders--White House counsel Pat Cipollone--suddenly found himself exposed and all alone in the US Senate, naked as it were, before his fellow Americans.





New revelations that the lawyer was present during a discussion of Trump's allegedly corrupt Ukraine dealings suddenly thrust Cipollone into the awkward position of being simultaneously at the center of the case against the president and on the outs with co-counsel. "New facts suggest Mr. Cipollone was in the loop," argued lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff, urging senators to subpoena former national security adviser John Bolton, whose upcoming book will reportedly show Cipollone's involvement.





Awkward.





"Just as we predicted--and it didn't require any clairvoyance," Schiff quipped, jabbing at the defense's recurring "mind-reading" theme. "The facts will come out."





Cipollone, meanwhile, sat with his arms staunchly crossed, a conspicuously blank legal pad staring back at him from the desk, as the president's other defenders gave him the freeze.





Deputy White House counsel Pat Philbin, brow furrowed, lips pursed, watched Schiff worriedly from behind glasses, never once glancing at his accused boss across the table who had apparently jeopardized the integrity of their entire defense. Philbin did, however, exchange pointed looks with Jay Sekulow, Trump's personal defense counsel.