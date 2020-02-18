February 18, 2020
IMPEACH HIM AGAIN:
Federal Judges to Hold Emergency Meeting on Trump Admin Interference in Politically Sensitive Cases (Kenneth Schwartz, February 17, 2020, VOA)
A national association of federal judges will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday after Justice Department officials intervened in the case involving a close confident of U.S. President Donald Trump.The head of the independent Federal Judges Association, District Judge Cynthia Rufe, tells VOA the judges are "concerned about the attacks on individual judges" and it will be the main issue to be discussed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 18, 2020 12:00 AM