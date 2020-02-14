February 14, 2020
IMPEACH HIM AGAIN:
Trump's latest possible quid pro quo involves New York, airport travel, and his tax returns (The Week, 2/14/20)
Before the meeting, Trump floated what appeared to be an offer he hoped New York couldn't refuse. Cuomo "must understand that National Security far exceeds politics," he tweeted, an apparent reference to the administration's purported rationale for blocking New Yorkers from the programs. "New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment [sic]." New York Attorney General Letitia James -- who won a $2 million settlement from Trump over his canceled family charity and is suing him and his business on multiple fronts, including for his financial records -- clapped back.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 14, 2020 12:00 AM