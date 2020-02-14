IMPEACH HIM AGAIN:

Before the meeting, Trump floated what appeared to be an offer he hoped New York couldn't refuse. Cuomo "must understand that National Security far exceeds politics," he tweeted, an apparent reference to the administration's purported rationale for blocking New Yorkers from the programs. "New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harrassment [sic]." New York Attorney General Letitia James -- who won a $2 million settlement from Trump over his canceled family charity and is suing him and his business on multiple fronts, including for his financial records -- clapped back.