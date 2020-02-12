February 12, 2020
IMPEACH HIM AGAIN:
Trump Congratulates Barr After Intervention in Stone Sentencing (INAE OH, 2/12/20, Mother Jones)
President Donald Trump praised Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday for intervening to reduce Roger Stone's sentencing recommendation, a move that came after Trump complained on Twitter that the initial recommendation, put forward by the Justice Department's own career prosecutors, had been too severe against his longtime political adviser.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 12, 2020 9:09 AM