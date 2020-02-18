IF YOU END THE STORY THERE IT SEEMS LIKE THE KILLER MATTERED:

It isn't normal to begin reviews of detective novels by discussing their last chapter. But Maigret and the Man on the Bench is not a normal detective novel - and its conclusion is so striking that it demands immediate attention.





If you've read the novel, you'll know exactly what I mean. If you haven't, I don't think it's giving away too much to say that in just 10 pages in David Watson's (excellent) translation, Maigret discovers the identity of the murderer of Louis Thouret, the eponymous man on the bench. This murderer has barely been mentioned before in the novel, and Maigret doesn't care about his identity. "This was the most boring part," he reflects as he is writing up the case. Just six lines later, the book ends.