February 18, 2020
IF YOU END THE STORY THERE IT SEEMS LIKE THE KILLER MATTERED:
'The most boring part': why the killer didn't matter to Georges Simenon: Identifying the murderer in Maigret and the Man on the Bench is of scant concern to a writer preoccupied with deeper secrets (Sam Jordison, 18 Feb 2020, The Observer
It isn't normal to begin reviews of detective novels by discussing their last chapter. But Maigret and the Man on the Bench is not a normal detective novel - and its conclusion is so striking that it demands immediate attention.If you've read the novel, you'll know exactly what I mean. If you haven't, I don't think it's giving away too much to say that in just 10 pages in David Watson's (excellent) translation, Maigret discovers the identity of the murderer of Louis Thouret, the eponymous man on the bench. This murderer has barely been mentioned before in the novel, and Maigret doesn't care about his identity. "This was the most boring part," he reflects as he is writing up the case. Just six lines later, the book ends.
