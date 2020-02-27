February 27, 2020
IF IT WERE APARTHEID THERE'D BE JIM CROW:
Israel builds new Jew-only road and steals more Palestinian land (February 25, 2020, MEMO)
Israel is building yet another bypass road for use by Jewish settlers only and, yet again, it is stealing Palestinian land to do so. The land in question is in Huwwara, to the south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.The 7-kilometre road will start from the village of Zaatara and pass through land owned by Palestinians in Huwwara, Beita and Odala. Until now, the access route in the area has been shared by Palestinians and Jewish settlers -- whose presence is illegal under international law -- who often use it to raid and terrorise the residents of the local villages.Since the Israeli government decided to build the road last April, it has led to the seizure of more than 40 hectares of land from the surrounding Palestinian villages. According to Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official in charge of the settlements file in the northern West Bank, Israeli bulldozers have been razing everything on the land near a military checkpoint outside Huwwara.
Star-belly sneeches only.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 27, 2020 12:00 AM