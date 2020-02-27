IF IT WERE APARTHEID THERE'D BE JIM CROW:

Israel is building yet another bypass road for use by Jewish settlers only and, yet again, it is stealing Palestinian land to do so. The land in question is in Huwwara, to the south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.





The 7-kilometre road will start from the village of Zaatara and pass through land owned by Palestinians in Huwwara, Beita and Odala. Until now, the access route in the area has been shared by Palestinians and Jewish settlers -- whose presence is illegal under international law -- who often use it to raid and terrorise the residents of the local villages.



