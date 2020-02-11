February 11, 2020
IF ISRAEL WERE...THERE'D BE POGROMS:
170 cars, mosque vandalized in northern Arab town, drawing rare Netanyahu rebuke (JACOB MAGID, 2/11/20, Times of Israel)
Police on Tuesday opened an investigation into an apparent hate crime in the northern Arab town of Jish, where the tires of some 170 vehicles were slashed and Hebrew graffiti condemning interfaith coexistence was daubed on buildings.One of the phrases spray-painted on the wall of a mosque read, "Jews wake up. Stop assimilating!"
