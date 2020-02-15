HO WON A BATTLE; WE WON THE WAR:

Last year companies like Coca Cola and Tetra Pak, an international food packaging and processing company, collaborated with Vietnam's biggest city to lower garbage levels. Their work included putting recycling bins around Ho Chi Minh City and investing in the waste management system.





Garbage collection is still a local government responsibility.





The collaboration, though, shows how Vietnam is increasingly looking at private companies to fulfill its national development needs.





Vietnam is at a turning point. The country used to rely on aid from nations such as Sweden and Canada, and that foreign funding helped Vietnam improve education, health care, and other public goods, and transform into a lower middle-income nation.





Foreign governments are cutting aid budgets globally, though, and Vietnam no longer qualifies for as much aid, so it is trying a new approach to development, making it a business.





It matches marketing strategy to a need for investment dollars.





That means getting more companies involved in activities traditionally performed by government, with the intention of reaching Vietnam's development goals."





A series of ongoing market reforms is giving Vietnam a market-leading status in Southeast Asia, making it an increasingly attractive place for investors," Nirukt Sapru, who is the chief executive officer for Vietnam, Southeast Asia, and South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank, said.