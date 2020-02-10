February 10, 2020

HIS CEILING IS 44%...:

Only 33% of Americans agree with Trump's acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial (John Haltiwanger, 2/10/20, Business Insider)

Roughly one-in-three surveyed Americans agree with the Senate's vote to acquit President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment, a new Insider poll found. 

Meanwhile, roughly 44% disagreed with Trump's acquittal on some level, and said they supported the president's removal from office. 


...his floor is GOP devastation.

