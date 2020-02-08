HE FINALLY DID SOMETHING RIGHT:

A controversial draft of an executive order from President Trump's office privileges traditional styles of architecture over more contemporary buildings. The document, "Make Federal Buildings Beautiful Again," praises landmarks like the Capitol Building and the Lincoln Memorial for their Greco-Roman pillars and stately, marble facades, whereas modern architecture is dismissed as "ugly."





So which buildings are seen as so offensive? Brutalist ones, for starters. The no-nonsense style was popular in the late 1950s and 1960s, and the proposed executive order points to three Brutalist federal buildings that "inspired public derision" when they were built: the Hubert H. Humphrey Department of Health and Human Services Building and the the Robert C. Weaver Department of Housing and Urban Development Building, both designed by Marcel Breuer, and the Frances Perkins Department of Labor Building, designed by Arthur Brown.