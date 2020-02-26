February 26, 2020
HAVING LEARNED NOTHING FROM 2018:
The Trump administration says the coronavirus vaccine might not be affordable for all Americans (Eliza Relman, 2/26/20, Business Insider)
This is literally what government exists to do.Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Wednesday would not promise that a potential coronavirus vaccine would be affordable for all Americans."We would want to ensure that we work to make it affordable, but we can't control that price, because we need the private sector to invest," Azar told members of Congress during a hearing concerning the coronavirus outbreak and the administration's budget request.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 26, 2020 6:51 PM