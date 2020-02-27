HATE IS A POOR SUBSTITUTE FOR WORTH:

In her recent book Going Dark: The Secret Social Lives of Extremists, the author Julia Ebner describes how she infiltrated a number of extremist groups in order to understand from the inside what motivates and inspires their members. Whether Islamist or far-right, there are a striking number of similarities in their internal machinery. She describes how members are gradually radicalised in online forums and real-life meetings. Lines of argument or terminology that would be taboo in the wider world are regularly crossed and normalised. Meanwhile, the 'secrecy' of the group fosters a sense of belonging and special status: the feeling of being misunderstood and persecuted by the prevailing culture is constantly nourished.





An early chapter describes the chat on a white-power website, which is full of coded allusions and signifiers of Nazi sympathies: '88' referring to the initials 'HH' (Heil Hitler); WP (White Power); or W.O.T.A.N. (Will of the Aryan Nation). Many users have an intense interest in their genetics, she says, and are seeking out DNA-testing firms such as 23andMe and Ancestry in order to bolster their historical sense of white identity.





As might be predicted, however, white supremacists's genetic ancestry test results don't always match their own purity requirements, which can push them into profound identity crises. Sometimes, unexpected DNA results might lead them to question their existing racial philosophy -- but often instead they move into denial, reaching for "even more absurd conspiracy theories" to deny the validity of their test results, such as that Jews or 'global elites' are distorting the genetic tests as part of a plot to eradicate the white race. [...]



