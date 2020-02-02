GRETA IS EVERYWHERE:

A crowd of men and women walked through the streets of Madrid behind two young girls as they held hands and spoke to each other animatedly. One of the girls was Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old Swede who has become the face of a new generation's fight against climate change. The other one was Licypriya Kangujam.





On reaching their destination, Licypriya hurriedly rolled out a placard that read: "Dear Mr. Modi. Please pass the climate change law in the ongoing Parliament session. Save our future! Act now! Act now!" It was December 2019 and the group was on their way to the United Nations Climate Change Conference 25 (COP25), where both girls addressed world leaders and urged for immediate action against climate change.





Born in 2011, Licypriya is half Thunberg's age -- but she has in spunk what she lacks in height. The media calls her "Greta of the Global South," but, she tells me with a confident grin: "Really, I'm Licypriya of India."