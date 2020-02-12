February 12, 2020
DONALD WHO?:
Senate poised to pass resolution to curb Trump's war authority on Iran (Mariam Khan, February 12, 2020, ABC News)
The Senate is expected to pass a bipartisan war powers resolution on Thursday aimed at reigning in President Trump's ability to use military action against Iran without prior Congressional approval.Several Republican senators support the resolution, despite pushback from Trump and Republican leaders on Capitol Hill.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 12, 2020 6:32 PM