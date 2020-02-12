DONALD WHO?:

[T]he threats, which included a plan to withdraw from the US intelligence-sharing relationship with the United Kingdom, appear to have failed, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreeing a deal with Huawei anyway.





Trump reportedly reacted with rage to Johnson's decision and slammed down the phone on the prime minister in a call last month.





However, far from fearing a similar reaction from Trump, other European countries are now moving to take a very similar position to Johnson.





This week Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats backed a positions paper which ruled out an outright ban on Huawei.





Christian Democrat sources told Reuters that party leaders decided against backing an outright ban on the company because: "state actors with sufficient resources can infiltrate the network of any equipment maker."





The paper added that: "the use of strong cryptography and end-to-end encryption can secure confidentiality in communication and the exchange of data."





Other European leaders are also set to follow the UK's lead in backing Huawei, Politico reported last month.





The development has prompted former Republican Speaker Newt Gingrich to label Trump's failure to persuade allies on Huawei as "the biggest strategic defeat for the United States since the early days of World War II."