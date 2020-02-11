DONALD WHO?:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">NEW: Republican primary challenger Bill Weld pulled in 23% of GOP voters with an advanced degree, 21% of moderates and 15% of independents, per preliminary exit poll results. <a href="https://t.co/hFi4d7KEPG">https://t.co/hFi4d7KEPG</a> <a href="https://t.co/25b5S6WBzF">pic.twitter.com/25b5S6WBzF</a></p>— ABC News (@ABC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ABC/status/1227410734679810050?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 11, 2020 9:35 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd