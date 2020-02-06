February 6, 2020
DONALD IS NOT OF THE ANGLOSPHERE:
Trump's closest foreign ally Boris Johnson is distancing himself from the president who he says is 'failing to lead' (Adam Bienkov, 2/06/20, Business Insider)
In the wake of that election, Johnson and senior members of his administration have staged a series of public attacks on the president and threatened to cut back on the country's longstanding alliance with the United States.The interventions appear to be part of a co-ordinated attempt to put distance between the prime minister and Trump.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 6, 2020 10:37 AM