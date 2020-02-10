February 10, 2020
DADDY, WHAT WERE WATCHES:
It Only Took Apple 5 Years to Dominate this 265-Year-Old Industry. (Jason Aten, 2/10/20, Inc.)
Watches had been around for a long time before we started wearing Apple's version, but it only took a few years for the Apple Watch to become the most popular wearable timepiece on earth. That's according to a new report from research firm Strategy Analytics, which says that Apple shipped almost 31 million units last year, while the entire Swiss watch industry shipped a little over 21 million.
