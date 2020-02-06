CORRECTION, EVERYONE KNOWS WHY:





The US government has held up nearly $30 million in arms sales to Ukraine, in some cases for over a year, and the Ukrainian government wants its money back, according to a new report from BuzzFeed News.





the Senate GOP having declared that it is fine for Donald to extort an ally to get election help, why wouldn't he do it?



Posted by Orrin Judd at February 6, 2020 4:58 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd