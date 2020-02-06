February 6, 2020
CORRECTION, EVERYONE KNOWS WHY:
The US has reportedly held up roughly $30 million in arms sales to Ukraine, and no one knows why (John Haltiwanger, 2/06/20, Business insider)
The US government has held up nearly $30 million in arms sales to Ukraine, in some cases for over a year, and the Ukrainian government wants its money back, according to a new report from BuzzFeed News.
the Senate GOP having declared that it is fine for Donald to extort an ally to get election help, why wouldn't he do it?
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 6, 2020 4:58 PM