February 27, 2020
CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR (self-reference alert):
China is preparing to deploy 100,000 ducks to neighbouring Pakistan to help tackle swarms of crop-eating locusts.Chinese agricultural experts say a single duck can eat more than 200 locusts a day and be more effective than pesticides.
When I was a caddy on Nantucket the course had a Japanese beetle infestation and you could barely putt because the green was like cobblestone. Everyone rejoiced when swarms of seagulls came and ate them all...until they realized you were now putting through mounds of bird scat...
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 27, 2020 12:00 AM