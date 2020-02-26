CANTERBURY CRUSH:

A University of Saskatchewan-led international team has produced the first web and mobile phone app of Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales--the first major literary work augmented by new scholarship, in any language, presented in an app. (USASK RESEARCH PROFILE AND IMPACT, Feb 2, 2020, University of Saskatchewan)

"We want the public, not just academics, to see the manuscript as Chaucer would have likely thought of it--as a performance that mixed drama and humor," said University of Saskatchewan (USask) English professor Peter Robinson, leader of the project.





"We have become convinced, over many years, that the best way to read the Tales is to hear it performed--just as we imagine that Chaucer himself might have performed it at the court of Richard II."



