February 17, 2020
CAN'T BE A CHRISTIAN AND A TRUMPIST:
A priest's anti-Muslim comments reveal US Catholics' Islamophobia problem (Jordan Denari Duffner, 2/13/20, RNS)
On a day in which pastors were encouraged to remind their flocks of the Christian duty to "welcome the stranger," a Catholic priest in Minnesota used the opportunity to sow fear and suspicion about Muslims.Calling Islam "the greatest threat" to Christianity and to America, the Rev. Nick VanDenBroeke argued that Muslim immigration to the United States should be curtailed."We do not need to pretend that everyone who seeks to enter into America should be treated the same," he said.
