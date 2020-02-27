February 27, 2020
BRING THEM ALL:
US School Aims to Preserve Embattled Uighur Culture (VOA NEWS, February 26, 2020)
A Sunday school in a northern Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C. is teaching the Uighur language and culture to Uighur-American youngsters as a way to counter the repression in China against Uighurs in Xinjiang Province. The school, Ana Care & Education, was founded in 2017 and was the first Sunday school in the U.S. to offer these courses, as VOA's Enming Liu reports.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 27, 2020 12:00 AM