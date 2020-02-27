February 27, 2020

BRING THEM ALL:

US School Aims to Preserve Embattled Uighur Culture (VOA NEWS, February 26, 2020)

A Sunday school in a northern Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C. is teaching the Uighur language and culture to Uighur-American youngsters as a way to counter the repression in China against Uighurs in Xinjiang Province.  The school, Ana Care & Education, was founded in 2017 and was the first Sunday school in the U.S. to offer these courses, as VOA's Enming Liu reports.

