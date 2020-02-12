BLOOMBERG SHOULD HAVE RUN AS A REPUBLICAN:

Former White House strategist Stephen Bannon said Monday that President Trump will need the GOP establishment on his side in order to secure reelection in 2020 given that the president has Republican challengers.





In an interview with The Associated Press, Bannon warned that GOP primary challengers such as former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld could pose a threat to Trump should they gain any traction among GOP moderates.





"We need the Republican establishment on board," Bannon told the AP.





"If these guys can peel off 3% or 4%, that's going to be serious," he said of Weld and other GOP candidates.



