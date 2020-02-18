February 18, 2020
BIRDS OF A FEATHER:
Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (John Haltiwanger, 2/18/20, Business Insider)
Blagojevich has been serving a 14-year sentence for corruption linked to his efforts to sell off Barack Obama's former US Senate seat, which he vacated to become president. He was seeking campaign contributions in exchange for filling Obama's vacant seat.
If Donald released every prisoner who's in jail for the sorts of stuff he's done himself they'd be half empty.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 18, 2020 2:23 PM
