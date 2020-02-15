BEWARE THE TENTOPHOBES:

In an unredacted arrest report obtained by News4Jax, Timm admitted to purposefully driving into the tent because "someone had to take a stand" and said his disapproval of Trump was a motivating factor. Witnesses said he "flipped off" the people near the tent before driving away.





Timm spoke to News4Jax on Friday about the "divisiveness" of the current political climate in the United States and said it'll be interesting to see what's to come in the next year.





He said he intentionally waited about 20 minutes in the parking lot "for people to clear out" of the voter registration tent and that he never intended for anyone to get hurt. No injuries were reported after the incident.