February 11, 2020
AS BILL MURRAY ONCE SAID OF THE METS...:
Voters largely favor capitalism over socialism amid Sanders' rise in 2020 primary (Jacob Pramuk, 2/02/20, CNBC)
More than half of registered voters, or 52%, have a positive view of capitalism, the survey found. Meanwhile, 18% have a negative perception.At the same time, only 19% of voters have a positive view of socialism. A majority, 53%, have a negative perception. [...]Sanders leads Trump by a 49% to 45% margin in a potential general election matchup, the poll found.
...hate him more than Communism.
