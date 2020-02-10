APPLIED DARWINISM:

The fact is that Margaret Sanger strongly believed the Aryan race to be superior and that it must be purified, a view that finds its roots from Charles Darwin's defense of evolution in The Origin of Species. Darwin argued that a process of "natural selection" favored the white race over all other "lesser races." Sanger advocated for eugenics by calling for abortion and birth control among the "unfit" to produce a master race, a race consisting solely of wealthy, educated whites. Sanger said she believed blacks were "human weeds" that needed to be exterminated. She also referred to immigrants, African Americans, and poor people as "reckless breeders" and "spawning...human beings who never should have been born."





Sanger once wrote "that the aboriginal Australian, the lowest known species of the human family, just a step higher than the chimpanzee in brain development, has so little sexual control that police authority alone prevents him from obtaining sexual satisfaction on the streets." In an effort to sell her birth control and abortion proposals to the black community, Sanger said: "We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population." In 1926, Sanger was also the featured speaker at a women's auxiliary meeting of the Ku Klux Klan in Silver Lake, New Jersey.





Sanger opened her clinics in largely minority neighborhoods because she believed immigrants and the working class were inferior and needed their population controlled so as to purify the human race. That trend continues today where almost 80 percent of Planned Parenthood facilities are located in minority neighborhoods. In fact, although only 13 percent of American women are black, over 35 percent of all black babies are aborted in the United States every year. Abortion is the leading cause of death for blacks in the United States. According to Students for Life of America, "more African-Americans have died from abortion than from AIDS, accidents, violent crimes, cancer, and heart disease combined." Black babies are about five times more likely to be aborted than whites. On Halloween in 2017, Planned Parenthood's "Black Community" Twitter account tweeted: "If you're a Black woman in America, it's statistically safer to have an abortion than to carry a pregnancy to term or give birth."



