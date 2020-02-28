AND THIS IS DONALD AT HIS PEAK:

Trump is angry that the television network that usually fawns over him published a poll showing him losing reelection in 2020.





Donald Trump on Friday criticized Fox News for publishing a poll that shows every top-tier Democratic presidential contender would beat Trump if the election were held today. [...]





The Fox News poll found:





Former Vice President Joe Biden would beat Trump, 49% to 41%;

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would beat Trump, 49% to 41%;

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg would beat Trump; 48% to 40%;

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts would beat Trump, 46% to 43%; and

And former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg would beat Trump, 45% to 42%.