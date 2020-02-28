February 28, 2020
AND THIS IS DONALD AT HIS PEAK:
Trump trashes Fox News poll that shows him losing to all Democratic candidates (Emily Singer, February 28, 2020, American Independent)
Trump is angry that the television network that usually fawns over him published a poll showing him losing reelection in 2020.Donald Trump on Friday criticized Fox News for publishing a poll that shows every top-tier Democratic presidential contender would beat Trump if the election were held today. [...]The Fox News poll found:Former Vice President Joe Biden would beat Trump, 49% to 41%;Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) would beat Trump, 49% to 41%;Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg would beat Trump; 48% to 40%;Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts would beat Trump, 46% to 43%; andAnd former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg would beat Trump, 45% to 42%.
He has a 43% ceiling.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 28, 2020 2:27 PM