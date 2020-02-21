...AND CHEAPER...:

21 February 2020)

"It's truly extreme," said Christian Holtz, an electricity analyst at Sweco.





More wind power and windy weather, along with a lot of water in reservoirs, are two of the factors behind the forecasts.





On the Nordpool power exchange, a kilowatt-hour currently costs around 15 öre, which is extremely low for mid-winter.





The so-called futures, or prices for the second and third quarter, are currently set at around ten öre, and likely to rise to around 24 öre in the fourth quarter of 2020.



