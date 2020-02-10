February 10, 2020
...AND CHEAPER...:
Cheap solar and wind send power prices to three-year low, as coal output falls (Sophie Vorrath, 10 February 2020, Renew Economy)
Australia's record renewables growth in 2019 has helped to deliver a dramatic decline in wholesale electricity prices in the year's final quarter - despite and possibly even because of a marked fall in output from the nation's coal-fired generator fleet.In its Quarterly Energy Dynamics report for the fourth quarter of 2019, the Australian Energy Market Operator says spot wholesale electricity prices averaged $A72/megawatt hour (MWh), marking a 19 per cent fall from Q4 2018, and the lowest prices since Q4 2016.
