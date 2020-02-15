ALMOST LIKE THE rIGHT USED HIS DEATH:





The Trump administration has zeroed out of the State Department budget a request from a nonprofit entity set up in honor of J. Christopher Stevens, the U.S. ambassador killed in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012 terrorist attacks.





The agency's fiscal 2021 budget proposal cuts $420 million from its educational and cultural programs, including $5 million for the Stevens Initiative, an organization created to memorialize the late ambassador's dedication to cultivating international exchanges.





This appears to be at least the third time that dedicated funding for the program has been removed by Trump's budget officials. For the past two years, Congress has restored it.