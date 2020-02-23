February 23, 2020
ALL THEIR MOST RADICAL IDEAS ARE POPULAR:Public Support Grows for Higher Teacher Pay and Expanded School Choice (Michael B. Henderson, David Houston, Paul E. Peterson and Martin R. West, 2019, Education Next)
Free CollegeCalls to make public colleges tuition-free are on the rise. Bernie Sanders zeroed in on the issue in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries, and now several contenders for the 2020 nomination are offering proposals of their own. At the same time, a number of states, such as Tennessee, have launched programs to make tuition free at public two-year community colleges, and others, such as New York, have waived in-state tuition at public four-year colleges and universities.We asked survey respondents whether they favor or oppose making public colleges in the United States free to attend. Some participants were asked about two-year colleges while others were asked about four-year colleges. For both types of college, free tuition is a popular concept (see Figure 10). Sixty percent of Americans endorse the idea of making public four-year colleges free, and even more (69%) want free public two-year colleges.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 23, 2020 12:00 AM