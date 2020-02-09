February 9, 2020
ALL THEIR MOST RADICAL IDEAS ARE POPULAR:
Editorial: Support grows in New Hampshire for banning guns in schools (Valley News, 2/8/2020)
As staff writer Tim Camerato reported last week, delegates at the association's annual assembly voted 45-4 to back measures "to restrict possession of firearms on school property to authorized law enforcement personnel only."Last month's vote now aligns the school boards association with the state's largest teachers union, NEA-NH, and the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police, which is backing a bill now pending in the New Hampshire House that would ban carrying a firearm on school property. Its president, Hanover Police Chief Charlie Dennis, told Camerato, "Our view of this is that it is a common-sense safety bill."
Among other findings, the poll found that:90 percent of Granite Staters and 85 percent of Granite State gun owners support criminal background checks for all gun sales81 percent of Granite State gun owners support ERPO legislationERPO legislation has strong bipartisan support: 71 percent of those who identify as strong Republicans and 88 percent of strong Democrats indicated support75 percent of respondents support prohibiting guns in K-12 schools81 percent of New Hampshire voters support a 7-day waiting period for gun sales
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 9, 2020 12:00 AM