February 12, 2020
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
Strong turnout in New Hampshire could ease Democrats' fears of low enthusiasm (Jennifer Agiesta, Adam Levy and Caroline Kelly, February 12, 2020, CNN)
The turnout in Tuesday night's Democratic New Hampshire primary was the party's highest ever and provided a hopeful sign to Democrats disappointed by low enthusiasm demonstrated in Iowa last week.The roughly 291,000 votes counted as of early Wednesday afternoon outpaced the 288,672 who voted in 2008, the previous high for Democrats in the Granite State. [...]The turnout in New Hampshire Tuesday night well exceeded that of 2016, when 253,062 voted.
