ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:





The turnout in Tuesday night's Democratic New Hampshire primary was the party's highest ever and provided a hopeful sign to Democrats disappointed by low enthusiasm demonstrated in Iowa last week.





The roughly 291,000 votes counted as of early Wednesday afternoon outpaced the 288,672 who voted in 2008, the previous high for Democrats in the Granite State. [...]





The turnout in New Hampshire Tuesday night well exceeded that of 2016, when 253,062 voted.