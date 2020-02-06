February 6, 2020
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
House Democrats drowning GOP in money chase (ALLY MUTNICK, 02/06/2020, Politico)
House Democrats are clobbering their Republican challengers in the fundraising race, dramatically reducing the GOP's chances of winning back the majority.The roughly four dozen most endangered House Democratic incumbents raised a collective $28.5 million in the last three months of 2019, a staggering total that is nearly twice the sum of all of their Republican challengers combined, according to a POLITICO review of the fundraising filings.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 6, 2020 6:20 PM