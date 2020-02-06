February 6, 2020

ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

House Democrats drowning GOP in money chase (ALLY MUTNICK, 02/06/2020, Politico)

House Democrats are clobbering their Republican challengers in the fundraising race, dramatically reducing the GOP's chances of winning back the majority.

The roughly four dozen most endangered House Democratic incumbents raised a collective $28.5 million in the last three months of 2019, a staggering total that is nearly twice the sum of all of their Republican challengers combined, according to a POLITICO review of the fundraising filings.

