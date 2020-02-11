ALL THE ACTIVISM IS ON OUR SIDE:

At an event at Georgetown University's law school, moderator and federal appellate judge Margaret McKeown asked Ginsburg about an ongoing effort to revive the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), which provides that "equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex."





Three-fourths of the states, or 38 total, are required to amend the Constitution. Last month, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA and one of only three states to do so since 1977 -- but there's a catch. Congress imposed a 1982 deadline on states hoping to ratify the ERA, though there's doubt about whether this deadline is binding.





Ginsburg's comments on Monday suggest that she believes this 1982 deadline should be considered binding. "I would like to see a new beginning" for ERA ratification, the justice told McKeown.





"There's too much controversy about latecomers," Ginsburg added. "Plus, a number of states have withdrawn their ratification. So if you count a latecomer on the plus side, how can you disregard states that said 'we've changed our minds?'"



