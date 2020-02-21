February 21, 2020
ALL HE HAS TO OFFER IS RACISM...:
Trump blasts Parasite's Oscars success because film is 'from South Korea' (The Irtish Times, 2/21/20)
"How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" asked Trump at the rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Imitating an Academy Awards presenter, he said: "And the winner is: a movie from South Korea." [...]"Can we get Gone With the Wind back, please?" he said to thousands of supporters, referring to the film about the Civil War-era US that won the best picture Oscar 80 years ago.
...but that's enough for the Trumpbots, who will never forgive Lincoln.
