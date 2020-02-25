ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Bernie Sanders hopes that in 2020 his progressive message has sunk in so deeply that the Democratic Party is ready to make him its new leader. BY ADAM WOLLNER | PATRICK GLEASON

While presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has created a storm of criticism in the U.s. after his recent comments on Fidel Castro, there is a place where the Vermont senator has become front-page news, and in a positive light.





That place is Havana, where the newspaper of the Communist Party prominently displayed a report about Sanders and his praise of "some of the social programs implemented by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro."





"US Senator Bernie Sanders, today one of the strongest candidates for the nomination of the Democratic Party to the November presidential elections, recognized Cuba's role in sending doctors worldwide," Granma said.