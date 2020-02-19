February 19, 2020
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Stephen Miller's uncle trolled him by donating to a refugee-rights charity as a wedding gift (Tom Porter, 2/19/20, Business Iinsider)
Stephen Miller, the hardline advisor behind the Trump administration's child separation policies, tied the knot last weekend, and his uncle marked the occasion by protesting him.In a Monday Facebook post, Miller's maternal uncle David Glosser said his wedding gift to his nephew was a donation to a refugee-rights charity and described their ancestors' struggle as migrants who found refuge in the US.
