February 19, 2020

ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Stephen Miller's uncle trolled him by donating to a refugee-rights charity as a wedding gift (Tom Porter, 2/19/20, Business Iinsider)

Stephen Miller, the hardline advisor behind the Trump administration's child separation policies, tied the knot last weekend, and his uncle marked the occasion by protesting him.

In a Monday Facebook post, Miller's maternal uncle David Glosser said his wedding gift to his nephew was a donation to a refugee-rights charity and described their ancestors' struggle as migrants who found refuge in the US. 

