February 16, 2020
ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:
ROBOTIC SURGERIES ARE FINALLY SET TO GET AFFORDABLE (Tom Cassauwers, FEBRUARY 16, 2020, OZY)
Key patents are starting to run out for Intuitive. That has spurred a range of new companies to move into the market. Medtronic, a massive medical device company employing more than 80,000 people, is moving into the space. U.K.-based CMR Surgical has raised $380 million in capital to challenge Intuitive. And both Alphabet -- Google's parent company -- and Johnson & Johnson are backing the startup Verb Surgical to push its own robots. It's little surprise then that the global market for surgical robots is expected to nearly triple, from $4.5 billion in 2016 to $12.1 billion in 2025.This push could make robotic surgery more accessible, and greater competition could prompt quicker innovation in the field, say experts. For patients, long recovery times might become a thing of the past for a range of surgeries."Robotic surgery is here to stay," says O'Reilly. "The biggest barrier to its global takeover is the fact that it has been monopolized by one company, and that it's been very expensive. But in the next two to three years, competition could bring the price down."
