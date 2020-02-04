A YOUNGER JOE:

Broad-based appeal lifted former South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa Democratic caucuses while younger participants, strong liberals and issue-focused voters pulled for Sen. Bernie Sanders. Former Vice President Joe Biden ran well among seniors in the ABC News entrance poll, but struggled mightily in some key groups, including those focused on electability.





The entrance poll results - reflecting initial preferences rather than the final outcome of the caucuses - represented a boost for Buttigieg while marking challenges facing Biden.





In a telling result, participants by a broad 61-37% said they'd rather see the party nominate the candidate with the best chance of winning in November than the one who "agrees with you on major issues." But Biden, who's campaigned on his ability to win, only split electability voters with Buttigieg.