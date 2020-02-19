A RELIGION, NOT A RACE:

"To be for the Israeli people and to be for peace in the Middle East does not mean that we have to support right-wing, racist governments that currently exist in Israel," Sanders responded, drawing applause from the audience.





Saying he feels "strongly about it as someone who is Jewish and knowing how much our people have suffered over the years," Sanders added that American foreign policy in the region should be "about bringing the Israelis, bringing the Palestinians together under the banner of justice."





US policy, he said, "cannot simply be one that we're just pro-Israel and we ignore the needs of the Palestinian people."