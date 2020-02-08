February 8, 2020
A NATIONALIST ISLAMOPHOBE ALLIED WITH THEIR NATIONALIST ISLAMOPHOBE LEADER:<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Americans consistently have expressed little confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin. But Republicans are now 21 points more likely than Democrats to express confidence him (31% vs. 10%), the widest partisan gap in our polling. <a href="https://t.co/WCXvZyswpX">https://t.co/WCXvZyswpX</a> <a href="https://t.co/RIIxmUzcjv">pic.twitter.com/RIIxmUzcjv</a></p>— Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) <a href="https://twitter.com/pewresearch/status/1225761635761037312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 7, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
