February 27, 2020
60-40 NATION:
These are the popular ideas progressives can win with (and some unpopular ones to avoid) (Matthew Yglesias, Feb 24, 2020, Vox)
In particular, three ideas to lower prescription drug prices -- revoking patent rights on the most expensive drugs, government-run manufacturing of generic drugs when there isn't much competition in the market, and a big boost in government funding for pharmaceutical R&D -- all hit the ball out of the park in terms of popularity. [...]The most popular progressive ideas Data for Progress found were making the Clean Air Act stricter, capping credit card interest rates at 15 percent, giving 12 weeks of paid family leave, requiring companies to give worker salaries and benefits priority over creditors in bankruptcy, and passing commercial legalization of marijuana.
