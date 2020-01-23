YOUR NEXT PLANE WILL BE A VOLT:

Alice hasn't even taken off yet, and already over 150 orders have been placed for her.





Who is Alice?





Alice is the name given to the all-electric nine-seat aircraft that Israel startup Eviation Aircraft created early this year. Alice has three electric motors on its tail and one on the tip of each wing. On a single charge, Alice's 3,500 kg battery can carry her 650 miles at 10,000 feet with a cruising speed of 276 miles per hour.





The electric plane will reduce direct operating costs by up to 70 percent, which would make the running costs come out to be about $200 per flight hour versus $1,000 for a turboprop, reports NoCamels.