YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

"As we're looking at other auto companies, seeing how far behind Tesla they are, we're beginning to believe they might not lose market share, which is a huge change in our assumptions," [Ark Investment founder Catherine Wood] said, pointing out that market share was a concern when she first predicted in February 2018 that Tesla would reach $4,000.





Autonomous vehicles will also be a big driver going forward, with Tesla, in her view, positioned to be the dominant player in the space. "The winner in autonomous platforms, and in any artificial intelligence project, is that company with the most data and the highest-quality data," she said. "That company is Tesla."