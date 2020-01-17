YEAH, BUT ARE THEY OPENING ANY COAL MINES?:

The Los Angeles County office rental market has been on the upswing since 2013 and finished last year in positive territory for landlords as rents rose and the vacancy rate held steady in spite of new office construction.





Although technology and media giants such as Google and Netflix made dramatic moves earlier in the year by committing to big blocks of space, office leasing in the fourth quarter was dominated by small firms moving and expanding, a sign of health for the local business community.





"People are building new businesses," real estate broker Jeff Pion of CBRE said.